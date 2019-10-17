Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Birthday Girl Keerthy Suresh's first look from Nagesh Kukunoor's debut Telugu film

Birthday Girl Keerthy Suresh's first look from Nagesh Kukunoor's debut Telugu film

On Keerthy Suresh birthday, makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film with Nagesh Kukunoor unveiled the first look of the actress from the film

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 11:59 IST
Representative News Image

Birthday girl Keerthy Suresh's first look from her film with Nagesh Kukunoor was unveiled today

Southern star Keerthy Suresh celebrates her 27th birthday today and fans of the actress received a special gift on this special day. Keerthy Suresh's first look from her upcoming film with Nagesh Kuknoor was unveiled today. Film trade analyst shared her first look from the film. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "On her birthday today, Keerthy Suresh's look poster from Nagesh Kukunoor's #Telugu film [not titled yet], a sports-romedy... Costars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu... First look will be unveiled on #Diwali"

This upcoming film from award-winning Nagesh Kukunoor is reported to be a sports comedy film where Keerthi will be seen in a de-glam avatar. The untitled film will also mark Telugu debut of Nagesh Kukunoor who is known for his films like 'Iqbal' and 'Dor'. The film also features Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagpathi Babu in lead roles and according to reports Keerthi Suresh has wrapped up the first schedule for the film and filming for the second schedule will begin soon. The first look of the film will be unveiled on Diwali.

Keerthi Suresh is also set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma's upcoming sports drama film based on the life of 1950s footballer, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Keerthi Suresh rose to fame for her portrayal of actress Savitri in her biopic titled 'Mahanati'. Keerthi Suresh's acting in the film earned her acclaim and she even won a National Award for the film, that starred Dalquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram

#MahanationMay9th 😊

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Highlights October 16 episode Day 17 Next Story  