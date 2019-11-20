Image Source : TWITTER Birthday boy Tusshar Kapoor looks so much like British actor Phillip Rhys. These pics are proof

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor turns a year older today. In his career, the actor has delivered some credible performances. We all loved his performance as Lucky in the Golmaal series. Even in movies like Shor in the City and The Dirty Picture, the actor has proved his mettle. However, are you aware that Tusshar Kapoor has a doppelganger in Hollywood? Yes, the Golmaal actor looks so much like British actor Phillip Rhys.

In fact, Tusshar Kapoor was once mistaken for the British actor in Tirupati In 2012, Tusshar was left baffled when someone addressed him as Phillip Rhys.

A source stated, “A foreigner mistook Tusshar for Phillip. The British actor has been part of TV shows like CSI, Survivors and even 24. Interstingly, this is not the first time Tusshar has been called Phillip”.

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor describes fatherhood as a life long vision which has made him feel more complete and confident as a person. The 42-year-old actor became single parent to his son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016.

"I feel more confident as a father, I feel my life has a purpose and feel more fulfilled and accomplished. When a day ends, I feel I've done a lot, even when I'm on holiday, I don't feel like I am not working," Tusshar was earlier quoted as saying.

"Fatherhood makes me feel good about myself, makes me feel complete. It has also made me manage my time and more organised because you've to work with a clock work precision when you're a father," he added.

