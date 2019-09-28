Saturday, September 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Fans sing Bulleya, birthday boy Ranbir climbs rooftop to meet them. Photos and videos inside

Fans sing Bulleya, birthday boy Ranbir climbs rooftop to meet them. Photos and videos inside

Ranbir Kapoor even obliged his fans with selfies. Check out photos and videos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2019 19:12 IST
Representative News Image

Ranbir Kapoor meets fans on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 37th birthday not only with his friends and families but also with his fans. The actor made sure to make his fans feel special by stepping out of the house to greet them. Ranbir accepted birthday wishes and even received a bouquet from one of his fans. The actor was spotted wearing a sweatshirt along with ripped jeans and a cap.

Ranbir climbed the rooftop along with bodyguard and showered love and kisses to his fans who have been waiting long to catch his glimpse. He even obliged them with selfies. Check out the photos below:

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor accepts birthday wishes from fans

Ranbir Kapoor accepts birthday wishes from fans

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfie with fans

Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfie with fans

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor greets fans

Ranbir Kapoor greets fans

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor showers love on fans

Ranbir Kapoor showers love on fans

In case photos weren't enough for you, check out this video.

Ranbir, on his birthday eve, partied hard with his Bollywood friends. Rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone were also snapped arriving at the bash.

Mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and ladylove Alia Bhatt even shared birthday messages for the actor on social media. 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMouni Roy Birthday: 10 sizzling pictures of Made In China actress Next Story  