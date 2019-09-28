Fans sing Bulleya, birthday boy Ranbir climbs rooftop to meet them. Photos and videos inside

Ranbir Kapoor meets fans on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 37th birthday not only with his friends and families but also with his fans. The actor made sure to make his fans feel special by stepping out of the house to greet them. Ranbir accepted birthday wishes and even received a bouquet from one of his fans. The actor was spotted wearing a sweatshirt along with ripped jeans and a cap.

Ranbir climbed the rooftop along with bodyguard and showered love and kisses to his fans who have been waiting long to catch his glimpse. He even obliged them with selfies. Check out the photos below:

In case photos weren't enough for you, check out this video.

Ranbir, on his birthday eve, partied hard with his Bollywood friends. Rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone were also snapped arriving at the bash.

Mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and ladylove Alia Bhatt even shared birthday messages for the actor on social media.