Birthday boy Diljit Dosanjh, do you know we are in love with these Punjabi songs of yours

Our 'Pagg Wala Munda' aka Diljit Dosanjh has become everyone's favourite ever since his stint in the recently released film Good Newwz. But it is not just a film that has made him a star but a bundle of his amazing Punjabi tracks that has helped him achieve superstardom. There are many who listen to his songs even though they don't understand the language just to relish his soulful voice. The beats of his songs are enough to drag you to the dance floor. On his birthday today, let's check out 10 of his best songs that are impossible to ignore. Bbrrruuuaaahhhh!!

1. Do You Know

Counted amongst one of his best songs, Do You Know is one of those tracks you can use to make your loved one feel special. A combination of simple lyrics and Diljit's love-filled voice makes the song a perfect couple dance number.

2. 5 Taara

Don’t be surprised if you see everyone in your family grooving to this fun track.

3. Patiala Peg

This is the best break up song just like that from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

4. Proper Patola

The song is full of swag and love from two of the best voices that we've got viz Diljit and Badshah. This song is probably the best choice to make a bridal entry if you are one of those Punjabi brides known for coolness and swag.

5. Sweetu Ji

Ditch the romantic couple dance on your sangeet as there cannot be a better song than Diljit’s gal putt ke sweetu jeya keh gayi.

6. Pappleen

The music of the song and Diljit’s Punjabi flavoured voice is enough to put you in a dancing mood.

7. Ik Kudi

Definitely a blessing to the ears, the lyrics of this song is so full of love that you can dedicate it your wife/friend and see the magic happening.

