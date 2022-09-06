Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share tight hug in latest mushy post | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together and ever since the announcement, the duo has been treating fans and followers with beautiful glimpses of their pregnancy journey. Speaking of which, the couple recently shared a mushy post. Expressing his love, Karan dropped a picture featuring his wife as they shared a tight loved-fill hug. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Hate Story 3' shared the adorable picture and wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove."

In the picture, the couple was seen smiling for the camera while hugging each other. Bipasha looked beautiful in a black sheer dress while his Karan was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt. As soon as the picture was posted, their fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section to shower love. On the other hand, Bipasha too dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Cutie pie."

Recently, Karan shared a heartfelt note for Bipasha and expressed his appreciation for the actress. He wrote, "When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?...."

Bipasha and Karan, officially announced the good news on Instagram. The actress penned, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

