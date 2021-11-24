Bigg Boss Tamil winner Arav Nafeez, wife Raahei blessed with a baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARAV NAFEEZ Arav Nafeez with wife Raahei

'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner and actor Arav Nafeez and his wife actress Raahei have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor confirmed the news on social media saying both the mother and the child were doing fine. The actor also took to Instagram to share the first picture of the newborn. along with the photo, he also penned a heartfelt and gratifying note.

"Sharing our bundle of Happiness to you all. Raahei and I are blessed with a Boy baby this morning. Mom and Baby are Hale and Healthy. Dad is back to us after 11 months. Thank you all for Love Very grateful to our guiding angel @drkanimozhisomu for helping us in this wonderful process," he captioned the post.

Arav lost his father earlier this year. The actor had also taken to Instagram to share the sad demise.

"I write this with so much of pain. Today I have lost a friend, a mentor, a pillar of strength my Father. Last couple of months have been difficult for us to see him struggle. You've left a vacuum in the family Vaapa. I've no idea how we are gonna recover from this loss. Bless us all from wherever you are. Love you vaap," he had written.

It was in September last year that Arav Nafeez wed Raahei in a grand ceremony in Chennai. The event was attended by a host of film stars, many of whom were also 'Bigg Boss' contestants.

Arav, who was a model, shot to limelight after he won the title of the first season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. The win facilitated a way for him to get into films and he turned an actor with the film 'Market Raja MBBS'.

At present, the actor is busy with his next film 'Raja Bheema', which is in post-production.

Arav's wife and actress Raahei is awaiting the release of her film 'Imai Pol Kaakha' directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

--with IANS inputs