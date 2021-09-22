Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA BHASIN Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty thanks Neha Bhasin for being her rock of Gibraltar in house

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT, bonded well with Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin during the show. The two stood by each other throughout and even took stand for each other in their respective fights in the house. Neha and Shamita reunited with days after the digital reality show concluded. Giving us major BFFs goal, Shamita has bared her heart out in a post for the singer. The actress dropped a video with all her and Neha’s adorable moments in the house and expressed her love in an elaborated note.

Shamita wrote, "Some people just arrive and make such a beautiful impact in our lives. You my darling, are one of those I will love n cherish forever. Thankyou for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house ! Because of you I laughed a lil more, cried a lil less and smiled a lot more That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes."

Promising Neha to stand by her, Shamita added "Stay the free, clean soul you are and know ur worth .. always ! There is so much strength in you that very few will understand ! I’m here for u always I will always have ur back love u my darling @nehabhasin4u."

Earlier, Neha took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo with Shamita. She wrote, "Meri pyaari moonpari @shamitashetty_official." Shamita was quick to like the picture and drop a comment. "Love you my darling."

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty will soon be a part of Salman Khan hosted, Bigg Boss 15. She grabbed eyeballs for her connection with Raqesh Bapat and feud with friend-turned-rival Divya Agarwal on Karan Johar hosted show. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shamita will be joining her co-contestants Pratik Sahejpal and Nishant Bhat for the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to join Pratik Sehajpal in Salman Khan's reality show?