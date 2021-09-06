Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh evicted, singer shares 'Thank You' note for fans after elimination

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh

While the game is in its crucial stages, Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar came as a surprise for everyone. As per audience votes, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. It was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, the audience had decided to evict them. Keeping the game aside, all the contestants were emotional knowing that the duo will not be there around anymore.



While everyone in the house and the viewers expected one contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss OTT house, it came as a shocker when host Karan Johar announced that there would be not one but two eliminations. This elimination left everyone teary-eyed as the genuine connection had to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Millind also took to social media to share a 'Thank you' note for fans who supported him inside the house. He also thanked his connection Akshara for being his partner. "Each Day In This House Made Me Humble & Patient," he wrote, adding, "Grateful to each & everyone of you. Thank you Beloved Family & Friends. Thank you BB OTT For This Life Time Opportunity. Akshara partner thank you for being the perfect connection. Saath aaaye.. saaath jayenge... guess kismat mein yahi likha that."

Former Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities commented on Millind's post lauding him for his Bigg Boss journey.

"You were entertaining, simple, humble and spoke when u had to !!! U did well," wrote Kishwer Merchant, whereas Shefali Bagga said, "The most humble !! welcome back."

Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the digital version. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by actor Salman Khan.