Karan Johar shares cryptic post about life and death, says 'hum kaunsa zinda hain'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar who is currently seen as a host on the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT shared a rather cryptic post on his Instagram stories. In his post, he talks about what follows up after the death of a person and the slandering that continues.

"Koi guzar gaya... phir aapne afsos wala button daba diya... wahi 'life is too short' wali baat hazarvi baar dohrane lage...Gile shikve mitaane ka zikr bhi hua," he wrote, adding, "Phir achanak aapne apne bare mein b**ching suni aur aapne bhi wahi kiya! B**ching! Wah! Janab log guzar jaate hai.... roz... par hum kaunsa zinda hai?"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been receiving much criticism for hosting Bigg Boss OTT. From calling him 'biased to 'unfair,' KJo is on the receiving end of the flak. Not just the fans, even contestants feel that Karan Johar is being biased as a host. In the weekend episode in which Karan Johar bashed Zeeshan Khan for his comments, the actor tried to clarify his statements saying his comment was being misinterpreted but KJo chose not to listen.

Discussing the same after the episode, Zeeshan told his co-contestant Millind Gaba, "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed." To this, Millind said, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?" Zeeshan added, "Because all the boys are misogynist."

Millind then went on to say that he feels that their mistakes are highlighted while Shamita's do not.

This is the first time Karan is hosting a season of 'Bigg Boss', which streams on Voot. Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.