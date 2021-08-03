Bigg Boss OTT: Being trapped with Kareena, Malaika without their phones would be blast, says Karan Johar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR, KAREENA KAPOOR Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Filmmaker Karan Johar is excited about his latest role, as the host for the upcoming reality show - Big Boss OTT. The ace filmmaker has admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss House, he can’t stay in it for even an hour as he can’t live without his phone. However, when probed if he would be allowed two celebrities of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss House, Karan chose Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora.

He said, “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones.” KJo shares a very close relationship with the two gorgeous actresses — while Bebo considers him a brother, Mala calls him a very dear friend. Not to forget, Kareena and Malaika are very thick as friends and often party and celebrate special days together.

So given the equation the trio shares, Karan feels being trapped in the Bigg Boss OTT house with Bebo and Mala, without their phones, would be great fun rollercoaster ride. Earlier he had said, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena can raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they enter the reality show.

"Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will (be) great fun to watch," Karan had said.

Meanwhile, playback singer Neha Bhasin was the first confirmed contestant for the reality show. However other names have not been unveiled yet. What makes this one special is that for the first time the show will be streamed on an OTT platform, Voot, from August 8, 2021, for six weeks before its television premiere.

Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

