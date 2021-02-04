Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOSTBOYJOURNEY Vikas Gupta lashes out at Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khoker; to take legal action against them

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, who was evicted from the show last week shared a statement on social media after his exit from the TV reality show. Vikas challenged Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma, and Vikas Khokhlaa who according to Vikas had taken advantage of him and lied about him in the media. He said that he is going to expose them and prove all their accusations false. He is going to take legal action against the three. Vikas also mentioned that he is going to release a video in the coming days to address the matter.

He took to his Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Coming Out is and should be the person’s personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out. I wasn’t expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both Personally and Professionally it’s become imperative for me to take measure for this to Stop - #VikasGupta"

Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker had accused Vikas of sexual misconduct on the pretext of giving him a job. In an interview with Navbaharat Times, he said, "Once Gupta asked for my photos, saying he wants to cast me in a show. I sent some of my pictures but he asked me to send nudes. He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts."

Actor Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation and non-payment of dues.

Earlier also Vikas had revealed in the video that he has gone through immense pain and backlashing because of Parth. Vikas Gupta revealed that he and Priyank Sharma were in a relationship for one and a half years.