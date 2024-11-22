Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress Sana Khan announced her second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad and shared a special video thanking almighty God. See the video.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 16:59 IST
Sana Khan pregnancy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sana Khan with her husband

Sana Khan, Bigg Boss fame and actress, on Friday surprised everyone after she announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram handle with a special video. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video which expressing her happiness, which reads, '' With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdullilah! A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamilis excited to be a big brother. Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas. May Allah make it easy on us.''

See the video:

Along with the video, she wrote, ''Alhamdullilah. Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer. Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us.''

For the unversed, Sana Khan married a Muslim scholar and businessman, Anas Saiyad in a Nikaah ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2023 and named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

The actress left showbiz soon after marrying Anas and went on the road to spirituality.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement