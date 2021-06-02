Bigg Boss fame Manveer Gurjar supports Karan Mehra in spat with wife Nisha Rawal: Hard time bro, stay strong

Image Source : TWITTER/@ABHI__GURJAR,@ABUZARKAMALUDIN Bigg Boss fame Manveer Gurjar supports Karan Mehra in spat with wife Nisha Rawa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal stirred a storm on the internet after the latter filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Their fight became ugly after the two gave statements about their relationship and threw accusations at each other. Now, the couple's friends and celebrities have appeared to have picked their sides as well. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to Twitter to extend his support to Naitik aka Karan Mehra and advised him to be strong in this hard time.

Reacting to a tweet in support of Karan Mehra, Manveer said that the actor is very 'caring and humble.' He tweeted, "Correct! Totally Agreed.. I met him in Bigg Boss 10.. And MARK MY WORDS.. He was sooooooooo caring and humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patient."

On the other hand, Kashmera Shah and fashion designer Rohit Verma came out in support of Nisha Rawal on Tuesday. Rohit shared a picture of injured Nisha and said, "I have been seeing silently suffer for years finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child... A far cry for help from a friend."

"Aghast to see my bestie in such a state. What makes a man become a demon in no time ?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain, agony and harassment is beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. Hugs and courage, Rohit added.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra was granted bail on Tuesday morning after his arrest the night before, following a complaint by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, over a domestic fight. Later in the day, during a press conference, Nisha accused Karan of having an affair and beating her.

Nisha said in Hindi: "He has beaten me up. He is an actor, he is very smart, he understands cameras. He has sometimes made my face black and blue and punched me hard. Wherever CCTV cameras are installed in our house, he doesn't do anything but in our bedroom there is no CCTV camera. He used to behave badly with me over there."

Nisha also alleged that her husband was having an affair, when she was quizzed about why she has been tolerating his alleged misbehaviour for so long. "Because I love him. Because I still love him. I am a stupid. It came as a slap on my face because he was having an affair. I was not ready to split up with him or anything," she said.

"I don't want a father like Karan for my child who is unethical. If you have anything with anyone else, please speak out. Let's sort it out, let's get separated it's okay. You don't have to make it dirty," she further said.