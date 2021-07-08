Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana's witty reply to fan who asks her to get married will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI KHURANA Himanshi Khurana's witty reply to fan who asks her to get married will leave you in splits

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently treated her fans with an interactive session on her Instagram stories. Her fans and followers and bombarded her with a lot of questions during a Q&A session. She had the wittiest reply for fans who asked her about marriage and flirted with her online. From her marriage plans to talking about lip fillers the singer had answers to all the questions.

When a user said that she should get married now, Himanshi replied, 'Kyu Kanya Dan Krna Tu C (Why...do you have to give me away)?' Another fan told her that his girlfriend fights with him when he comments on her post. To this, she replied, "Bolo Lar Na Didi Aa Meri (Tell her not to fight and that I am your sister)."

If this was not enough a follower asked her if she would be willing to get into a relationship with him. He also specified his height as 5.8 inches. Himanshi rejected him by saying that hers is 6.1 and they won't look good together.

When a fan asked her about her lip fillers also, and the actress revealed that she has got natural lips from her mother, she just outlines them with a liner sometimes.

She also shared that her favourite television show is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song "Jodi: Big day party" in 2010. She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13, where she also met model-rapper Asim Riaz. Her chemistry with Asim on and off the screen continues to make waves. Professionally, they have appeared in songs like "Kalla sohna nai" and "Khyaal rakhya kar" among others.

Meanwhile, she is currently in Moscow shooting for a music video with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra.