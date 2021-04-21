Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN Arshi Khan tests Covid-19 positive, says, 'be safe and dua kijiye'

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram and shared her health update. She also shared that her test was done at Mumbai airport on April 19, and the Covid-19 test reports arrived today.

"I just received by COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day begore 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday,” wrote Arshi. She also requested that everyone who has been in contact with her recently should also get tested. "Please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah bless you all," she further wrote.

She also urged her fans to pray for her. "Be safe and dua kijiye", she added.

Arshi's fans dropped in their good wishes for the actress. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-housemate and friend Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Get well soon my dearest friend." He also said, "Call me if need anything anytime." Shardul Pandit dropped, "Get well soon @arshikofficial."

Earlier, Arshi had shown his concern about the farmers who continue protesting against the government. "I'm traveling to Ludhiana from the Capital. I heard our farmers are still on a protest. I feel worried about them as Covid-19 cases are increasing. I want to request the government to fulfil their wish at the earliest possible and help them to return home safely," says Arshi.

