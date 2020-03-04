Bigg Boss 7 contestant Tanishaa Mukherji celebrates birthday with mom Tanuja in Alibaug

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates her 43rd birthday

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who recently starred in Code Name Abdul celebrated her 43rd birthday on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her mom Tanuja along with her friends as they made her day extra special. She spent her birthday with her near and dear ones at a private resort in Alibaug.

Tanisha Mukerji is known for her work in Indian cinema - Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil films. The actress made her debut with the Hindi film 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. But her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2012 helped her gain a huge fanbase as the audience enjoyed her calm and problem-solving nature very positively in the show.

The birthday girl shared pictures and videos from the celebrations and they are quite cheerful and vibrant. The actress shared a video of herself cutting the cake and wrote on Instagram, “What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved.” While Tanishaa is dressed in a reddish top, Tanuja looks graceful in a printed kurta and a shawl draped around her shoulders. Both the divas are looking stunning and lively as they are surrounded by their loved ones.

In one of the pictures, Tanishaa is wearing a light blue swimsuit while Tanuja is seen laughing as she looks beautiful in a dark blue printed swimsuit. Yet another picture shows Tanishaa enjoying herself as she floats in the swimming pool.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates special day with family and friends in Alibaug

While sister Kajol could not join Tanishaa for the celebrations as she was busy with the launch of her first short film Devi, she shared a #tb picture with Tanisha on Instagram. She wished her fondly with a happy birthday post and wrote “Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.” To which Tanishaa was quick to respond with, “Thank u my darling!!! I love u too much!”

She also shared pictures of her visit to the resort “Thank u, my gorgeous girls, for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me @utropicanaresort_” she wrote alongside the images.

ALSO READ I Devi actress Shruti Haasan: Patriarchal society always looks after men first, even on film sets

ALSO READ I As feminists, fanaticism is not going to take you anywhere: Kajol