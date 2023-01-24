Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta to make Telugu debut with upcoming south movie after Colors TV show

Tina Datta has been an absolute stunner in Bigg Boss 16. From her stylish looks to fashion sense, she has raised the fashion element in the show. Now, she has also bagged some interesting shows and films in the outside world.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2023 9:27 IST
Tina Datta to make Telugu debut with upcoming south movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINADATTA Tina Datta to make Telugu debut with the upcoming south movie

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and popular TV actress Tina Datta has been grabbing many eyeballs. She keeps ruling the headlines for her 'controversial' relationship with Shalin Bhanot and for her sizzling looks. While Tina has been doing good in the reality show, she has also attracted many projects outside. Recently, there was a rumor floating that Tina has been roped in to play the lead role in Colors’ TV show Durga Aur Charu, and now it is claimed that she has bagged another interesting project from the South.

TV actress Tina Datta rose to fame with Uttaran which was a blockbuster hit. After that, she was seen in many shows but with Bigg Boss 16, she has again attracted attention. Latest reports reveal that Tina has been roped in for an upcoming south movie and this will mark her Telugu debut. The film is untitled and revolves around a couple who comes from opposite family backgrounds. Tina will be seen playing an obedient daughter of a rich politician who will fall far for a boy who works for her father. this will follow a heated drama ahead.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, astrologer Saurish Sharma was seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 house and predicting the future of the contestants. He told Tina Datta that she is a very talented actress and can make a mark for herself even when she is left alone. He tells her that she needs to be more carefree and work on her attitude.

On the other hand, pointing towards Shalin Bhanot, the astrologer shared that Venus is prominent in his horoscope and he failed because of the girls in his life. It seems he also hinted at his relationship with Tina Datta.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12. The contestants are currently fighting for the Ticket To Finale and trying their best to dethrone Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who has the ticket right now.

 

