Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty's mom slams Vishal Kotian for mocking Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship

Actress Shamita Shetty found love inside Bigg Boss House when she met Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT. The duo shared a good bond during the reality show and soon affirmed their relationship. Currently, the couple is seen together in Bigg Boss 15. She reacted to a video posted by a fan. In the short clip, Vishal Kotian is seen sitting along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz as they make fun of Raqesh. Acting drunk, Vishal says in the video, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega.”

Re-sharing the video on Twitter, Shamita and Shilpa Shetty's mom Sunanda Shetty wrote, "Most distasteful clip - SHAME on most distrustful man (snake emoji) Vishal Kotian in BB15 who calls Shamzi Akka (sister)-such a shame-time to stop this facade never trusted this man- lied and swore on his mother with same lines & promises." In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Vishal Kotian usual best bitching at Shamita - he calls Akka (sister)& drags her family most untrustworthy. simply not done."

In 'Bigg Boss OTT' the chemistry between Shamita Shetty and Bapat got a lot of attention. Before the actor entered the house, he was all appreciative of her.

"Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside."

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."

apart from this, recently, Raqesh Bapat opened up about proposing to his lady love, Shamita, on national television. He said, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”