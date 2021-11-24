Nikki Tamboli shares heartbreaking post on late brother's birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli with brother

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin passed away earlier this year in May. He was 29. On his birth anniversary, the model-actress took to social media to share a heartfelt post. In the heartbreaking post, she mentions how she wanted to show him the world once she was out of the Bigg Boss house, however, things did not work out. She prayed for a happy place for him and posted a childhood picture of them. Her fellow BB contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Shardul Pandit and Abhinav Shukla extended their support to her and reacted to Nikki's post by dropping emojis in the comment box.

“It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, Nikki had shared the reason behind her brother's untimely demise on Instagram Stories. "My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years… 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital," Nikki had written.

She added: "He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital."

"He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him," she concluded her note.

Nikki is was recently seen with Milind Gaba in the music video of the song titled "Shanti". Post that she also shot in CapeTown for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11". Apart from this, Nikki has also featured in a song by Tony Kakkar titled "Number Likh".