Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati call Kavita Kaushik 'inhuman' after her comments on Eijaz Khan's life secret

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed many emotional breakdowns as the contestants opened up about their deepest, darkest secrets to win the immunity stone. Tv actor Eijaz Khan won the task after he revealed a shocking dark secret from his childhood about being molested. The actor even won the immunity stone that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor bestowed upon housemate Rubina Dilaik since his secret touched and affected the housemates the most.

Eijaz, who is seen as one of the most firebrand contestants, broke down while sharing he was touched inappropriately as a child. He said that he had struggled with it for years and that his therapist helped him get over it. Eijaz broke down as he said that he did not tell his father about it and that was one thing he regretted. However, he remained strong and said that he knows he was not to blame for it as he was only a child, and he was only sorry about the fact that he could not tell his father about it.

As Eijaz opened up about his trauma, Kavita Kaushik ran to him and consoled him by hugging and telling him that he is stronger than that. However, later to support Nikki, she questioned Eijaz's fear of being 'touched' by someone. She objected that she has oiled his hair and the actor never refused. Her statements created a storm on the internet and Twitterverse called her 'inhuman' and 'insensitive.'

One Twitter user wrote, "Kavita : Even my mom didn't believe my molestation story *cries* Also Kavita : Eijaz was okay with people touching and hugging him. I am not able to believe his molestation story and trauma THIS WOMAN IS A HYPOCRITE. SHAME ON HER" Another tweeted, "Every episode #KavitaKaushik surpass her own standard of evilness & inhumanity.. Her comments on Rubinav & Eijaz sufferings are beyond condemnable.. #BiggBoss14"

Other than Eijaz, Rubina Dilaik also opened up about her relationship with Abhinav Shukla. She shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November this year, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

"Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together)," she said, following which she wept inconsolably.

