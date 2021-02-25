Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EIJAZ KHAN Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan shares adorable picture with father, gives twist to 'pawri' trend

After Bigg Boss 14 's popular housemates Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya Eijaz Khan also stepped in the viral 'pawri ho rhi hai' trend. Although the actor added his own twist. Eijaz Khan shared an adorable black and white picture with his father and captioned it, ye mai hoo... ye mere dad hai.... aur yaha advice ho rahi hai....(like a friend ...cos dads know best... ) #yahapawrihorahihai no...nahi ho rahi hai..actually.. goss about #biggboss #bb14 #ek #eijazkhan #gabbarkigang #gabbarkebaap"

The actor mentioned that he is taking advice from his father in the picture and there is no 'pawri' happening. Eijaz's girlfriend Pavitra Punia who was in complete awe of the father-son dropped a comment on the picture. She wrote, "buri nazar se bachae upar wala Rabb raakha."

Throughout his journey in the television reality show Bigg Boss we saw that Eijaz Khan was really close to his father. During a family week, he also tols his brother Imraan that he going to stay with his father as soon as he is out of the show.

The actor, who is known for his work in shows such as Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, made an exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house as he had to complete the shoot of his web-series City Of Dreams 2. After Eijaz's exit, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as his proxy. The grand finale of season 14 took place on February 21 and Rubina Dilaik became the winner of the show with Rahul Vaidya grabbing the first runner up position.