Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares adorable post with Disha Parmar, says her 'Back to my direction'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya shares adorable post with Disha Parmar, says her 'Back to my direction'

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has reunited with his loved ones after concluding his Bigg Boss 14 journey. The singer had a blockbuster party, glimpses of which he shared on his social media. Rahul took to his Instagram and shared videos and photos from the party. He can be seen partying with his ladylove Disha Parmar, close friends, and family. The 33-year-old has now filled the Gram air with love as he painted his profile in red after posting a few pictures with his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

Disha and Rahul are all soaked in the love. The runner-up captioned the post with a heart-warming note, dedicated to Disha. "Back to my direction (Meri Disha)," he wrote. In one of the photos, Rahul can also be seen planting a kiss on Disha's cheek.

Take a look at his post here:

During the show, Rahul had proposed to Disha Parmar in November. In Bigg Boss 14 Rahul confessed his love for Disha on her 26th birthday. Later, on Valentine's Day, Bigg Boss sent Disha Parmar to meet Rahul Vaidya in the house where he proposed to Disha, again. And guess what......... Disha said 'YES.'

The BB14 runner-up also joined the 'pawri ho rhi hai' viral trend with Disha. Rahul took to his Instagram and shared a fun video. Just like the original song, Rahul in the video can be seen introducing himself as "Yeh main hun" followed by, "Yeh mera ghar hai" and with his friends and family in the background, the singer added, "Aur yhaan Pawri ho ri hai."

Dropping the video, he further captioned it, "#BiggBoss14 ke baad wali PAWRI"

Take a look:

The couple co-starred in Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik became the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 14.