Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPARMAR Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to tie the knot in June, confirms his mother

TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rahul Vaidya left everyone shocked when he confessed his love for girlfriend Disha Parmar and proposed to her for marriage on a public platform. After his voluntary exit from the house, Rahul came back with good news as Disha accepted his marriage proposal. Ever since there have been speculations of their marriage date. In a recent interview Rahul's mother, Geeta Vaidya revealed that Rahul and Disha will tie the knot in June.

In an exclusive interview with Spotboye Rahul's mother said, "We are doing the preparations for his marriage in the month of June. We haven't zeroed down the date yet because we want him to come out and decide on that. As he will have his own plans also. We are doing the basic preparations but he will come and then finalize things with his choice."

Sharing how Disha's family reacted to his proposal, Geeta reveals, "Her family was also surprised, of course. But they are really nice people. Disha's parents along with her came down to meet us and very nicely discussed everything. Her mother is also very nice and they are also very excited for this marriage."

She also informed that both the families have begun preparations for the wedding. In an interview with The Times of India, Geeta said that Disha visited them a few times after Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. She said "I have spoken to her mom also. So, we have finalized everything and done all the small preparations. We are waiting for Rahul to come out, the moment he is out will decide and finalize the dates. The date, location, and everything else we will confirm then. But the basic arrangements we have already done."

In the upcoming Family Week Disha Parmar was expected to enter the Bigg Boss house as Rahul's connection but the actress chose not to go. She took to her Twitter account and responded to the fans who wanted her to enter the house, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then (sic)."