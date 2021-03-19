Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tests Covid-19 positive

Image Source : . .

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently under self-quarantine. Nikki, 22, took to Instagram to share her health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested. She wrote, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."

Further, she added, "I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic)."

Nikki Tamboli finished in the top three spots of Bigg Boss 14. Nikki is a popular name in the South Indian film industry and is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam".

In Bigg Boss 14, she became one of the most discussed contestants on social media. From day one, her gameplan was all about herself and was praised on many occasion for being an individual player. She had a tumultuous journey on Bigg Boss and was evicted midway and later given entry again along with the challengers.

"My journey was not at all easy. It was a rollercoaster ride. There were a lot of ups and downs. It was not smooth at all because spending 143 days in the Bigg Boss house meant going crazy," she told IANS.

Now that the Salman Khan-hosted show has brought her into the national focus, Nikki hopes to branch out to Bollywood. "I may do Bollywood films, music videos and albums now. So yeah," an excited Nikki said.

Recently, she also shot for Tony Kakkar's music video in Chandigrah.