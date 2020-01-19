Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mother cries on seeing daughter, watch emotional video

Actress Madhurima Tuli, known for the TV show Chandrakanta, was recently thrown out of the Bigg Boss 13 house for her violent behaviour against co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Her mother Vijaya Pant Tuli, who had condemned her actions in the house but also held Vishal responsible for “poking” her, was left in tears on seeing her daughter return from the Bigg Boss 13 house. After her shocking and sudden eviction from the reality show, Madhurima Tuli shared an emotional video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Madhurima posted the video and wrote, "Bhai You recorded a memory for lifetime.. This will always remind me that my family is right behind me, no matter what! You guys are my strength and I promise to make you proud always.I am so sorry You had to face so much hatred bcoz of me What I also knew was that you will always keep the faith in me. I just couldn't find a way to save my self respect except doing what I did. #BiggBoss13".

The actress also took to Twitter and sadi, "I am really sorry to the viewers who got hurt by my actions. My self respect was getting hampered 24*7 in that house and I couldn't take it anymore. It was not easy being ignored by the one I was expecting the most and it led to my eviction. #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan @ColorsTV".

In another tweet, she praised Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Really want to thank #SidharthShukIa & #ShehnaazGill from the bottom of my heart for understanding my emotional turmoil and supporting me even when I was gone. And love you #ArtiSingh #AsimRiaz for always being real with me. ❤️ #SidHearts #ThankYouSana #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV — Madhurima Tuli (@ItsMadhurima19) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Madhurima also spoke about her Bigg Boss 13 journey to IANS and said she was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate her.

"Bigg Boss" took strict action against the duo, putting them behind bars. After spending 3 days inside the prison in the show, Madhurima was asked to leave the house by "Bigg Boss 13" host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

"It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house," Madhurima said.

However, she described her stint in the show as a "great exprience".

"I had a great experience in the ‘Bigg Boss' house, the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes," she said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page