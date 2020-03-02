Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and GF Himanshi to feature in Neha Kakkar's music video, see first look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz reunites with GF Himanshi for 'something really special', see first look

Actor-model Asim Riaz, who finished second in Bigg Boss 13 and lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla, is all set to feature in Neha Kakkar's music video with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Announcing the news on social media, Asim shared the first look featuring himself and Himanshi and wrote, "something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March 2020". Bigg Boss 13 fans are clearly excited and can't wait to see Asim Riaz reunite with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana for a music video.

Dressed in a light blue blazer and white shirt, Asim Riaz is all suited up in the first look for the music video. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi is seen posing in a monochrome outfit. Take a look:

Asim Riaz was one of the top two contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He entered as one of the lesser-known faces on the show but came out as one of the most popular ones. Before Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has also been a part of Varun Dhawan's film Main Tera Hero.

