Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz flaunts his chiselled abs, talks about loving 'God' unconditionally

Image Source : TWITTER/ASIM RIAZ Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz flaunts his chiselled abs

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is probably one of the most prominent faces to have emerged from the reality show. Ever his season concluded, the actor-model has managed to stay in the headlines for his fitness and his equation with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana and obviously his music videos. Asim Riaz, who has garnered a massive fan base around him, on Thursday took to his social media and shared a sassy picture of himself flaunting his chiselled abs. He also spoke about 'God' and 'love' in his latest post.

Asim Riaz posted a picture of himself dressed in formals, showing off his well-toned body. Bigg Boss 13 runner-up opted for a white unbuttoned shirt, paired with black pants. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "So when I am asked who I give my unconditional love 2 Look for no other name except.......GOD!"

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz recently opened up on marriage rumours with Bigg Boss co-contestant Himanshi Khurrana. He addressed the rumours and said that they are still 'too young'. It was on the controversial reality show BB13 house that the duo developed feelings for each other. And now their fans are waiting for the two to tie the knot. They also did a few music videos together.

On the professional front, Asim was featured in the music video titled ‘Saiyyonee’. He was paired opposite Khuda Haafiz, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Penned by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur.