Bigg Boss 13: Saki girl Koena Mitra calls herself the most difficult human

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan began on September 30. The grand premiere of the show took place where the celebrity contestants were welcomed and later locked inside the house. One amongst those was Bollywood actress Koena Mitra who became a sensation through her song Saki Saki. In an interview with IANS, she says that she feels she is the most difficult human being she has ever come across, and hence it will be a challenge to adjust with complete strangers inside the Bigg Boss house.

Koena said, "See, I am the most difficult human I know (laughs). I don't know who is going to be more difficult but I know that this show isn't easy." Talking about being comfortable in doing household chores, she said, "Housework is no challenge for me. My challenge would be living in this house with many strangers. I don't know who they are and I don't know them either. When I see them, I don't think I will find a friend there because I haven't heard from any friend or anybody (known to me) who are going for this show."

Koena is a contestant in the 13th season of Bigg Boss and is looking for some adventure inside the house. She expressed, "The show offers a lot of adventure, it has a strong fan base. My sister and cousins were thrilled when they got to know that I have said yes to this show. Adventure is my biggest attraction and the show has a loyal set of viewers."

Koena feels, being a contestant on Bigg Boss will help her fans know her better as a person. She explained: "A lot of people don't watch cinema. They can't afford movie tickets, they can't go to theatres to watch cinema, they are not on social media. How do you reach out to those people as an artist? I thought this is going to be a great platform where they will see the person, know the personality. They have seen me in different characters, they have seen me as a model, they have watched my films and interviews but on this show they will see the person that I am. I thought it is going to be a great opportunity to reach out to them. My fans on social media try to assume things (about me) most of the time. This time they will see the person. So, that's a brilliant opportunity."

However, the actress feels it will be difficult if her fans expect her to look perfect all the time inside the house. She said, "Fans see you on hoardings, posters, on the screen with perfect makeup, perfect hair, perfect clothes etc. Perfection is such a hunger! Especially when it comes to actors and stars, they always expect perfection. I just hope people don't expect perfection day and night, it is not possible. When you are cooking in the kitchen, you can't be having curled and perfect hair. I will have to look simple, I'll be the way I am at home."

On the work front, Koena Mitra is planning to turn producer. She revealed that she has received some really nice scripts and is eager to produce both movies and web series once she is done with the reality show.

