Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee home quarantined after COVID-19 patient found in society

The novel coronavirus continues to create havoc all over the country. To overcome this dangerous virus, the Union Home Ministry has implemented an extended lockdown till May 17. Everyone has been asked to stay at home to prevent themselves from catching the virus. Well now, the dangerous virus has reached the society of Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is one of the popular actresses of television and was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Further, she has been quarantined for 14 days at home.
Talking to IndiaTV, Devoleena said that a person from her building is found positive so the building has been declared contaminated. The cook who worked in the house of that person also used to work in the house of Devoleena. Therefore, she has been asked to quarantine herself. Furthermore, the house help has also been asked to home quarantine herself.
So @deepikasingh150 i accepted the challenge and here is my version of everyones favourite #gendaphool by @badboyshah & i am totally in love with the song❤️Dancing is fun & i am glad that i recovered my Lumbar issue and back🤗🙏🏻 Thank you everyone for all the love and support and keeping me in your prayers..🥰 . . . . #gendaphoolchallenge #devoleenabhattacharjee #devoleena #devotgeomggirl
Devoleena who stays in Goregaon has been staying at her home after the coronavirus lockdown took place. She has been interacting with her fans through social media question and answer session. Recently, she was asked about her opinion on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana as a couple to which she replied, "Lovely couple and beautiful lady."
Devoleena who was popular as Gopi Bahu from serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' was seen sharing a friendly bond with Uttaran actress Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss house.
@imrashamidesai thank you for making me realise that I need not be up to any gouda in this quarantine. You definitely are the cheese to my macaroni. . Also, humare in-house sanchalaks aap sunn rahe ho?? I am eagerly waiting to win this challenge 🥰☺️ . So, start commenting and do share the fun recipes you created with mother dairy cheese using #MotherDairyCookOffChallenge. And, don't forget to tag me and @motherdairyfreshdelights . . . #EatCheeseRepeat #FunBhiFillingBhi #MotherDairyCheese #RishtonKaSwaadBadaye
