Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse shares New Year's kiss with fiance Shardul

Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year's eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him. Nehha on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul.

"Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw," she captioned the post. Nehha sealed the year's last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress.

The two will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul on January 5. Recently, Nehha's family performed a grahmukh puja. She also shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.