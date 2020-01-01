Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse shares New Year's kiss with fiance Shardul

New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 20:41 IST
Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year's eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him. Nehha on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul.

"Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw," she captioned the post. Nehha sealed the year's last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress.

The two will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul on January 5. Recently, Nehha's family performed a grahmukh puja. She also shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

