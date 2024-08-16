'Big surprise for me': Neena Gupta reacts to winning National Award for Uunchai

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Neena Gupta reacts to winning National Award for Uunchai

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career by clinching the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Uunchai. Neena Gupta conveyed her astonishment and appreciation for this honour.

She said, “Not at all. It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal."

Speaking on how special the film is to her, Neena said, "Uunchai is a very special film for me. First, I worked with really good actors from the film industry. It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me."

She received the National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for her work on Bazar Sitaram (1993) and also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri (1994).

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

About Unnchai:

In the movie "Uunchai," the story revolves around the bond shared by characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher. The film also includes Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in significant roles. The plot follows the characters as they ponder the idea of conquering Mount Everest. When Danny's character passes away, the rest of the group decides to honour his wish by scattering his ashes on the mountain. Parineeti Chopra's character trains them for the challenging task, and with support from Neena Gupta and Sarika, they successfully achieve their mission.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Sooraj Barjatya won Best Director at the 70th National Film Awards for the same film.



