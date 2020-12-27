Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHBACHCHAN Big B traces generations on Twitter featuring Abhishek and maternal grandfather Khazan Singh Suri

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to give a glimpse of three generations of his family. The actor posted a throwback image of the three generations -- Amitabh Bachchan's maternal grandfather Khazan Singh Suri, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. They all are seen wearing turban in the image.

"Nana .. pota .. par pota," Big B wrote with the image. Have a look:

T 3764 - Nana .. pota .. par pota

नाना , पोता , पर पोता ; pic.twitter.com/LPzCcAHVmb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2020

T 3795 - CORRECTION :

Nana .. naati .. par naati

or as they would say

Nana .. धोता ।। पर धोता ।। pic.twitter.com/WAptWoqVrx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture remembering his late mother Teji Bachchan. Big B posted a monochrome picture from his younger days on Instagram. The image features Amitabh, his mother Teji and brother Ajitabh.

"That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt," he wrote alongside the caption.

Meanwhile, the actor has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and also in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.