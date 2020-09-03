Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN__ Big B’s shares a pic of his midnight snack session and Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon can’t stop talking about it

When it comes to chocolates one can hardly resist them and Amitabh Bachchan has proved it. Recently, it was revealed that the actor has a sweet tooth as he shared a glimpse of his midnight snack on his Instagram handle. The megastar posted a picture of a crushed chocolate wrapper after he binged on it at night.

He captioned the image saying, “Raat ko 12 baje jo is khaane ka maza hai, wo kahin aur nahi (There is nothing more fun than snacking at midnight).”

After coming across the 77-yr-old actor’s midnight snack session a lot of people from the industry reacted on the same. Actress Kriti Sanon commented saying “My favvvvvvvv.” While Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh Bachchan sahabbbbbb!!! Uff yeh kya kar rahe ho aap!! (Wow, what are you doing).” Meanwhile Bachchan’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy dropped some emojis in the comments section.

After Big B shared the picture, it received more than 150,000 likes just within a few hours.

On the work front the actor has resumed shooting for the 12th season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) after recovering from COVID-19 last month. He visited the sets with proper safety measures amidst the pandemic.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor shared his experience of shooting during the tough times in his blog. He wrote, “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set. Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19.”

