Big B pens emotional note on legacy of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan says his life and work is nothing compared to the legacy of his father and late eminent poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. "They tell me to clean up the lot .. get rid of the excess ..give to them that are near and dear and remove the burden of its weight upon .. .. and so it shall be ... some shall be given away to the needy .. some to them that desire it .. and some for the memory of the personal shall remain .. hopefully they shall be within after the departure," Big B shared as he penned his thoughts on his official blog.

"Babuji left me his life and works ... my life and works are not in compare .. but whatever they are, they shall be there with the next ... the present actually but the next ... what remains behind or what is seen now may never be in the use as before, but being in their company, reminds of days and moments gone by .. of time and space .. and the events of the time .. they are precious and binding and everlasting," he added.

The cine icon feels his bnd with his fans, who he likes to call extended family, is "everlasting".

"There was just one on DAY 1 .. and now many .. sincere , loved and in admiration of ... many that connect away from the Ef family bring tremendous love and care and admiration .. undeserving of course , but there .. I am unable to reciprocate in the way they do .. I wish I could," he shared.

The veteran actor continued: "Many that are in the genius of the digital , converse with me and suggest and advise that they, the team , that works on the forming of ABsoluteAB, shall do that job for me .. naaaahhh ! .. that would be so impersonal .... unless I am personally unable to read and respond myself, it can never be any other ..

"I may never be able to respond to all .. but all shall bear my love and respect and affection ever ... in my desire to GIVE .. it is done in the silence of my personal .. no information given .. no public pronouncements , nothing ... that giving is mine .. known to the World and to the others, becomes theirs," he added.

On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories, and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

The actor will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.