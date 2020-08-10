Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor to produce Ayushmann Khurrana's next

Guy In The Sky Pictures’ Pragya Kapoor and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar have come on board as producers on actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s untitled movie, also starring Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Pragya’s husband, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film will feature Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete and the actor has already started training for the role.

Pragya said she wanted to collaborate with Bhushan for a long time and this film was a perfect opportunity.

"We are starting that journey with this wonderful love story. It has a beautiful soundtrack, very different from what Abhishek has done before. Bhushan ji has been very encouraging and we are committed to deliver high quality content together," the producer said in a statement.

T-Series head honcho Bhushan said he is glad to come on board with Pragya to back the "unconventional love story."

"Abhishek with this film will create an unconventional love story with a new jodi of Ayushmann and Vaani who are extremely talented artists. It’s always been a pleasure working with Ayushmann and with this film he will yet again surprise the audience with his work," Bhushan said.

Other than the Ayushmann-Vaani film, Bhushan and Pragya will also produce two more projects, including the one based on the Pulwama terror attack.

The yet to be titled film is scheduled to go on floors in October this year.

