Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar: Thankful to parents for making me this opinionated person

Actress Bhumi Pednekar thanks her parents for making her an opinionated person. "I thank my parents for imparting strong values in me and I'm deeply thankful to them for making me this opinionated person that I have become," Bhumi, who is also an environmentalist, said.

She added: "I will continue on my mission to constantly do my bit for the community and the fellow citizens of my country."

The actress, with her initiatives Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, tries to reach out to people in need and raise as much awareness on critical issues that our country faces today.

Bhumi is back on sets after the Covid lockdown.

"I have been itching to be back on the set and resume work. I find myself fortunate that I'm starting to work as soon as the unlock started in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot over the last one year and it has been pushed to the brink by this pandemic," Bhumi said.

The actress lauds the industry bigwigs for having started the vaccination drive to inoculate the film fraternity members.

"I'm sure that every producer will take all necessary measures to ensure that the industry restarts. It's amazing that the industry leaders have come forward to vaccinate the fraternity because that's the need of the hour. We work in a very intimate environment so safety is of prime importance to everyone," she said.

The actress recently revealed she would feature in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Raksha Bandhan". This would mark their second collaboration after "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". She also has "Badhaai Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Mr Lele" with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.