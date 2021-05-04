Bhumi Pednekar reaches out to netizens for ventilator bed for her aunt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar

Just like thousands, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter asking netizens to help her with leads for a ventilator bed for her aunt in Delhi. "This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM,” the actress tweeted. However, later she deleted it informing that she got the necessary help and thanked netizens for their help.

"She has gotten the help Folded hands Deleting tweet thank you," she wrote in a tweet.

Lately, Bhumi Pednekar is spreading awareness about COVID-19 through her social media. The actress is sharing important details for those in need. From sharing names of the people who gave oxygen cylinders to ways of donating plasma, the actress is putting out all the necessary details to help her fans and followers.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar pleads Delhiites to donate plasma for COVID patients: 'Dilli walon apna dil dikhao'

Meanwhile, Bhumi tested COVID 19 negative last month. The actress shared the news with fans via Instagram. "Am -- but super + about life," she wrote with a green tick emoji on her verified Instagram account. Bhumi posted a close-up selfie with her post that captures her lying in bed, and tagged the post with #NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise and #IsolationOver.

The actress had tested positive on April 5, around the same day as Vicky Kaushal, her co-star in the upcoming film "Mr Lele". Vicky announced testing negative on Friday. Incidentally, actress Katrina Kaif, who had tested Covid positive around the same time, informed via Instagram earlier on Saturday that she has tested negative.

Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina have also tested negative for COVID 19.

For more entertainment news click here!