Bhumi Pednekar pens heartfelt note for late father: We feel your presence in everything

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar remembered her late father Satish Motiram Pednekar by penning a heartfelt note dedicated to him on Wednesday. The diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming post along with a picture of her late father. She wrote, "Satish Motiram Pednekar Forever Papa ... 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say."

Remembering her dad, she further said, "I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom. You've left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl."

Meanwhile, from playing an overweight girl in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" to a character battling patriarchy in "Sonchiriya", actress Bhumi Pednekar has never abided by the image of the quintessential Bollywood actress. She says she wants to change the way people think about women through these roles.

"For many, it has always been about the outer physical beauty. But gone are those days when people were concerned (about only that). My thing was that it doesn't matter. I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi film female actor is all about," she says.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)