Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on her late father's birth anniversary, shares adorable throwback pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on late father's birth anniversary, shares adorable throwback pic

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is an avid social media user and doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her near and dear ones. Remembering her late father-Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary, the actress shared her childhood throwback picture along with an emotional note on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared an unseen picture and expressed her love for her father and how much she misses him in her life.

Alongside the adorable picture, which was clicked during Bhumi’s childhood days, featured the her along with sister Samiksha and their father. The picture seemed to be clicked during a function wherein the girls were dressed in traditional wear. She wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness and teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar."

Recently, Bhumi gave some motivation to her fans on social media by sharing a sunkissed selfie of her along with a sweet caption. The actress urged all to stay strong during the second wave of COVID pandemic. In the photo, Bhumi could be seen flaunting her infectious smile during the golden hours, as she posed for the camera.

Urging people to stay strong during the grim situation, the 'Bala' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the selfie along with the caption, "Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it's been a while so just some #mondaymotivation."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, the actress also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.