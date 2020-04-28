Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar looks radiant and 'pure gold' in this stunning latest picture

Bhumi Pednekar is winning the social media game with her stunning pictures. Apart from her fun and chirpy personality, the star wins hearts with her fitness inspiration. Recently, we stumbled upon a stunning sunkissed selfie of the diva and you can't miss it! In the photo, we can see Bhumi Pednekar posing for a cool sunkissed selfie at her home. She looks fresh as a daisy in a white tank top and her gorgeous hair will make you recreate this look at home. The actress added more drama to her look with the amazing caption that said, "Am pure gold baby".

Before the lockdown was imposed, Bhumi posted this message asking her fans and followers to practise social distancing: "To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practising social distancing, I am self isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions. Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don't go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don't feel ashamed!"

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in horror thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati in her line-up.

