Bhumi Pednekar looks HOT in front pallu saree, flaunts toned abs | PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning at a recent event in Mumbai where she arrived in a silk saree which was draped with the pallu in front. Sarees have always been eye-catchy and are a forever fashion trend. In 2022, the front pallu has been fast catching up and Bhumi showed how to nail the latest fashion fad in just the right manner. Many on social media have been praising Bhumi's traditional look with a twist and her impeccable physique has not gone amiss. Let's decode Bhumi's latest look and take some tips on styling the saree.

Bhumi drapes the six-yard saree with style

Bhumi Pednekar arrived at an event dressed in the six-yard wonder. She has been setting major fashion goals and never goes wrong with her red-carpet looks, be it western or Indian wear. For her latest outing, she experimented with the latest saree trend, that is, the front pallu. She definitely made a statement with her daring look. She wore a dark-hued silk saree during the night. The printed violet saree looked perfect under the star lights. The full-sleeved blouse with a small collar and strings in the front caught attention immediately. She completed her look with dark eye makeup and hair styled in a bun. She accessorised the look with small earrings.

Bhumi's saree is from Ekaya. She shared some pictures of the look on social media as well and credited her team for putting together the whole look.

Bhumi's killer fitness

Draped in the front pallu saree, Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her toned abs. She was truly a sight to behold as her ab line and abs were clearly visible in the outfit. Looks like the actress has been really working on her fitness and it has been paying off.

Bhumi's latest release Govinda Naam Mera has been streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

