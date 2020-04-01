Bhumi Pednekar is super elated as Kangana Ranaut praises and calls her 'original actress'

Counted amongst one of the fine actresses of the Bollywood industry, Bhumi Pednekar who made her debut in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha has come a long way. Time and again, she has been achieving applauds for her stellar performances in many films and to the actress's excitement, her work has now been praised by Kangana Ranaut, in a recent interview she gave to Pinkvilla. Manikarnika actress while praising Bhumi said, "Amongst the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn’t seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she’ll be doing next."

Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress who is these days quarantining amid coronavirus lockdown when came to know about the same could not hold her excitement and took to social media to share her feelings. Sharing the video, the Saand Ki Aankh actress wrote, "In these times of distress a little love made my day." Have a look:

:) In these times of distress a little love made my day ♥️ https://t.co/aF5Pp3eJF4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 31, 2020

Looking at the current lockdown and how badly the daily wage workers are being affected by it, she took to Instagram and wrote, "We need to come together as a nation and community to help the ones that are in need and are more vulnerable than us. Our daily wage workers need our support . I pledge to contribute in this initiative."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar achieved critical acclaim for her role of Vedika in Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Before the lockdown, she was shooting for her next film Durgavati.