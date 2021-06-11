Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhumi Pednekar is building up her stamina post COVID recovery: 'Is tough but I love it'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is an avid social media user. She has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 through her Instagram and Twitter. The actress used her social networking platforms to share important details for those in need. From sharing names of the people who gave oxygen cylinders to ways of donating plasma, the actress is putting out all the necessary details to help her fans and followers. Now, Bhumi, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, shared a selfie from her workout session as she rebuilds her stamina.

She is working on her stamina after recuperating from Covid-19. The actress revealed rebuilding stamina is tough, but she loves it. In the new post, Bhumi flaunted her post-workout glow, where she is seen wearing a lilac sports bra and yoga pants. "Post Covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong," Bhumi captioned the image.

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

Meanwhile, the actress recently announced she would be star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, "Raksha Bandhan". The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" (2017) and Pednekar-starrer "Durgamati", on which Kumar served as co-producer.

Apart from this, Pednekar will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in "Badhaai Do". The film is the second instalment in the "Badhaai Ho" franchise. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote "Badhaai Ho." Besides this, Bhumi also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.