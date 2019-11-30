Fan proposes Bhumi Pednekar for marriage. The actress' reply wins Twitter

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh gave a sweet reply to a fan when he proposed the actress on Twitter. The social media user proposed the actress for marriage and surprisingly, she replied, ultimately winning everyone's heart. ''Hi beautiful mam, I can't stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna bhi pyaar kar loon lekin koi chance hi nahin hain ki aap koi non-celebrity se shaadi karo. Dukh hota hai,'' wrote the fan.

Bhumi replied saying that she won't let him miss her. ''Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai, but I won't let you miss me. (I) will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible,'' she wrote.

Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible ❤️ https://t.co/Wf9zyP3DfW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

Fans lauded Bhumi for her humility and generous response.

On the professional front, Bhumi's Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6. The movie which features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurrana in important roles has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a remake of 1978 film with the same name.

Bhumi, whose last film was Saand Ki Aankh, will also be seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and period drama Takht.