Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar endorses anti-spitting campaign in fight against COVID-19

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged all to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through an anti-spitting campaign that aims to educate people. She has reminded that the dreaded novel coronavirus spreads even by spitting. "We have to defeat coronavirus and everyone has to join hands. Leave the habit of spitting. We have to save the country. Currently, our country is under the threat of corona and the fatal disease spreads even by spitting," Bhumi said. She added: "We all came together to get associated with the toilet campaign and pledged to make the country clean. Similarly, let's pledge to make the country corona free, by avoiding to spit here and there."

Bhumi has recently come out with a campaign titled ‘One Wish For The Earth' for World Environment Day, on June 5. Several Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar have supported the initiative. Big B tweeted and pledged "to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities."

Akshay shared a video where he spoke about climate change. He said the one wish that he has is to "work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees." Anushka urged everyone to treat animals and plant species with utmost kindness and equality.

Bhumi has become the face of the anti-spitting campaign for Sambandh Health Foundation along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, endorsing the Spit Free India Movement.

Earlier, actor Abhishek Bachchan had also shared a 'cool rap' with anti-spitting in open message to combat COVID19. He had shared a video promoting the government’s message of not spitting in the open in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sharing the video, he said, "This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko"

This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia#KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko pic.twitter.com/DD9ySeEEju — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 29, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage