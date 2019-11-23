Bhumi Pednekar on Bala's success: Feels amazing to have another 100 crore hit

Bhumi Pednekar played Latika in Amar Kaushik's Bala

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is elated with the overwhelming response her latest film Bala has received. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark in week 3. On Friday, Bala minted Rs 1.35 crore bringing its total collection to Rs 100.15 crore.

"It is an important film that says very, very important things for everyone to hear and think about. I'm glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling but what's even sweeter is that socially relevant films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and now 'Bala' have reached so many people with its message.

"When films like these do well, it impacts social consciousness and has the power to bring about positive change. So, as an actor, I'm hugely overwhelmed and feel gratitude that such films are working so well in our country," Bhumi said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" deals with the issue of premature baldness. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Congratulating the "Bala" team, Bhumi said: "I congratulate my partner in crime, Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom I now have a hattrick of hits, and the full team of Bala -- Yami Gautam, my amazingly talented director Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, and the entire cast and crew who have tirelessly worked to make this film a super success."

(With IANS inputs)

