Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam as Maya is all set to enchant with her charm in FIRST look poster

Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its inception. After treating fans with the first look posters of Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline makers shared the first look of Yami from the movie. Sharing the poster Yami wrote in the caption, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice.”

In the poster, Yami is looking fearless and determined in white attire with a flambeau in her hand.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandes’ first look from the movie was also unveiled today and she was turning up the heart as Kanika. She had captioned the image as, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Earlier the makers released the posters of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

While Arjun plays a character named Chiraunji, Saif will be essaying will be seen as a character called Vibhooti in the horror comedy.

In Saif's introduction poster, the actor looks like an exorcist carrying a trident with four prongs in his right hand. He is wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and a pendant. The actor flaunts beard, moustache, back-brushed hair and kohl in his eyes with a goofy expression.

Whereas, in Arjun's poster, the actor dons a dark outfit and holds a burning torch. He wears a chain with a pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers. Take a look:

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.