Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on sets; brings her own 'Z++ bio bubble'

Bollywood actress Tabu has finally joined Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but she brought her own 'Z++ bio bubble' to the sets, Kartik revealed. Kartik took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of himself with Kiara, Tabu and director Anees Bazmee.

In the picture, Tabu can be seen sitting inside a glass cube while Kiara, Kartik and Anees are standing in front of the glass screen. The actor added a witty caption and almost candidly mocked the Haider actress on her return, he said, "Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani".

The post comes after Tabu, reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Anees later cleared the air and had said, "Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for 10 months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days pertaining to all safety protocols against Covid-19, Kartik has swiftly moved to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

