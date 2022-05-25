Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan reveals whom he wanted to celebrate his big success with

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 created history by becoming the biggest opening weekend of 2022 with a collection of Rs 55.96 cr. The film thrashed box office collections of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club soon. Kartik who is currently soaking in the success of the horror comedy owes his success to his fans. Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

On the weekend of his release,Kartik was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience at the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hook step while it played on the screen.

Meanwhile, Kartik has an impressive lineup of films for the upcoming year including, Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.