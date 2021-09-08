Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TRISHAKARMADHU_OFFICAL Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu returns to Instagram days after her MMS leak | VIDEO

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu, a few days back, grabbed negative limelight when her private MMS video got leaked on social media. Trisha who has been a part of number of item songs was seen having a private moment with her boyfriend in the clip. Soon after the leak she warned people who did the mischief on the internet. She has been away from her Instagram handle for quite some time now. Well, now it seems that she is finally ready to face the world as she has made her comeback on the photo-sharing application. Not only this but her first post after return was for all the people who trolled her and left her alone during her hard times.

Alongside a short video clip, Trisha wrote in the caption, "I was saved by enemies but killed by friends'. She also shows her anger on the people who are making her fake account and wrote, मैं शुक्रगुजार हूं उन तमाम लोगों का जिन्होंने बुरे वक्त में मेरा साथ छोड़ दिया, क्योंकि उन्हें भरोसा था कि मैं मुसिबतों से अकेले हि निपट सकता हूं। Its my real id or mai aj itne dino ke badd bahut himmat ke sath firse apploge se judna chahati hu. Or ha jo vi Mere goodwishers mere namm ke fake id bana bana ke tamasa bana rahe hai, unsabko mai kahena chahungi ki kisiko itna vi nilam mat kijia ki apni hi kimat vul jaye."

She continued, "..or baki mai bahut nhi bolungi kiuki mera manna hai. Ki har sawal ka jawab khali batose nhi hoti hai... #loveuallmywellwishers#trishakarmadhufans #thnxforsupportingme#loveufans #loveuallmyfollowers #godfirst #thnxforeverything#keepsupporting #trishakarmadhuofficial"."

She shared another video in which Trisha can be seen showing off her expressions on Pawan Singh's song 'Aara'. She captioned the post, "#loveuallmywellwishers #formyfans #keepsupporting #reelitfeelit #pawansingh #trendingsongs #instagram #trishakarmadhuofficial @singhpawan999".

Soon after MMS video got leaked, she shared a post on Facebook that read, "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

Days after the incident, Trisha released her music video titled 'Viral Bhailu Facebook Pa' featuring Rakesh Mishra. The song is crooned by Rakesh and Surbhi Shivani. Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics and the music is composed by Chhotu Rawat. A glimpse of the same was shared by Rakesh on Instagram.

Watch the full song here:

On the professional front, Trisha stepped into the field of acting through Bhojpuri serial 'Ham Hai Hindustani.' She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry like Arvind Akela Kallu and Rakesh Mishra.

